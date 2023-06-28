Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $174.67, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 8.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $256 million, up 15.74% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.5% and +12.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.91 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.91, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

