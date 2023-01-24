Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $107.88, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 33.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 39.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.3 million, up 22.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.95% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.65.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

