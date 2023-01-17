Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $102, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 27.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.3 million, up 22.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.95% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17, which means Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

