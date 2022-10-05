Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $67.22, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 7.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $224 million, up 26.78% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $875 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.15% and +32.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

