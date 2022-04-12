Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $57.05, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 4.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.2 million, up 45.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $812.55 million, which would represent changes of +38.54% and +22.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.52, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.