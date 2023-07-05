Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $178.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 10.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $256 million, up 15.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of +18.5% and +12.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.08. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.08.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

