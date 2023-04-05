Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed the most recent trading day at $126.92, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $240 million, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Axcelis Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.2. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.2.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

