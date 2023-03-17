Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $128.22, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axcelis Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $240 million, up 17.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $982.4 million, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Axcelis Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.42, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

