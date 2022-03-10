Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $64.87, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 8.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Axcelis Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.2 million, up 45.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $812.55 million, which would represent changes of +38.54% and +22.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.73% higher. Axcelis Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.08, so we one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

