Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) standing at $114.82, reflecting a -1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $295.2 million, up 10.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.26% downward. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Axcelis Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

It is also worth noting that ACLS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.