Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) standing at $133.41, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The semiconductor services company's shares have seen an increase of 3.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.36% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 7, 2024. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $295.1 million, up 10.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% lower within the past month. Axcelis Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Axcelis Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.62.

Meanwhile, ACLS's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry stood at 2.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.