Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $161.16, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.

The semiconductor services company's stock has dropped by 3.26% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.98%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $281.3 million, indicating a 22.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.39% and +19.65%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Axcelis Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.84.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.