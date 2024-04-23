Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $97.24, demonstrating a +1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 11.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.26, indicating a 11.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $242.55 million, reflecting a 4.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, which would represent changes of -7.4% and -0.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.17.

Meanwhile, ACLS's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

