Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) standing at $95.38, reflecting a +0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 15.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.26, reflecting a 11.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $242.55 million, reflecting a 4.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.4% and -0.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Axcelis Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.83 for its industry.

Investors should also note that ACLS has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.