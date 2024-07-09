News & Insights

Axcelis To Report Q2 Results Above Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) reported preliminary second quarter results. The company now expects revenue to be greater than $252 million, and earnings per share to be greater than $1.38, compared to the previously issued revenue guidance of $245 million and earnings per share of $1.30. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.30 on revenue of $244.72 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CEO Russell Low said: "We delivered a solid quarter as chipmakers across the globe continue to rely on Axcelis' Purion platform to support their operations. Systems revenue was better than we anticipated, partly due to better conversion of evaluation systems to revenue."

