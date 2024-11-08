News & Insights

Stocks
ACLS

Axcelis price target lowered to $125 from $150 at DA Davidson

November 08, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely lowered the firm’s price target on Axcelis (ACLS) to $125 from $150 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted an in-line quarter driven by unexpected strength in the image sensor market, though its Q4 guidance and an early look into 2025 both fell well short of consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The primary culprits were mainstream markets that remain depressed, a slowdown in the SiC market, and growing malaise in China, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACLS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.