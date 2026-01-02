Axcelis Director Sells 2,000 Shares as Veeco Merger Advances Through Regulatory Review

Key Points

2,000 direct shares were sold for $172,100 at $86.05 per share on Dec. 17, 2025.

This transaction represented 21.10% of the executive's direct holdings, reducing the position from 9,477 to 7,477 shares.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no indirect or derivative involvement; post-trade indirect holdings were zero.

Sale size is below the median for prior dispositions, reflecting diminished remaining capacity after cumulative net sales of 23,423 shares since Feb. 2023.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Jorge Titinger, Director at Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), executed an open-market sale of 2,000 directly held shares on Dec. 17, 2025; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,000 Transaction value $172,100 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,477 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $610,497

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($86.05); post-transaction value based on Dec. 17, 2025 market close ($81.65).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to the insider's remaining direct stake?

The 2,000-share sale accounted for 21.10% of Jorge Titinger's direct holdings, leaving 7,477 shares.

The 2,000-share sale accounted for 21.10% of Jorge Titinger's direct holdings, leaving 7,477 shares. Was the transaction size typical compared to the insider's historical activity?

This sale is the smallest reported open-market disposition since Feb. 2023, and is below both the median (6,483 shares) and mean (5,855 shares) of the insider's prior sell-only trades, consistent with reduced share capacity after significant earlier sales.

This sale is the smallest reported open-market disposition since Feb. 2023, and is below both the median (6,483 shares) and mean (5,855 shares) of the insider's prior sell-only trades, consistent with reduced share capacity after significant earlier sales. Did the sale impact indirect holdings or involve derivative instruments?

No shares were disposed from indirect entities, and no options or derivatives were exercised or sold as part of this transaction; all activity was confined to directly held common stock.

No shares were disposed from indirect entities, and no options or derivatives were exercised or sold as part of this transaction; all activity was confined to directly held common stock. What is the broader context for Axcelis Technologies at the time of this transaction?

As of Dec. 17, 2025, Axcelis shares were priced at $81.65 at market close, with Titinger's post-sale direct stake representing approximately 0.0241% of outstanding shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 17, 2026) $86.05 Market capitalization $2.58 billion Revenue (TTM) $853.14 million Net income (TTM) $135.90 million

Company snapshot

Designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and semiconductor processing equipment, with significant revenue from high energy, high current, and medium current implanters.

Generates revenue through direct sales of capital equipment and aftermarket lifecycle services, including spare parts, upgrades, maintenance, and training.

Primary customers are semiconductor chip manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Axcelis Technologies operates as a key supplier of ion implantation systems and related services for the global semiconductor industry. The company leverages a direct sales model to deliver advanced equipment and lifecycle solutions to chip manufacturers. Its focus on high-performance implanters and comprehensive aftermarket support positions it as a critical partner in semiconductor fabrication.

What this transaction means for investors

Axcelis Technologies Chairman Jorge Titinger executed a routine sale of 2,000 shares on Dec. 17, representing a modest reduction in his holdings. The semiconductor equipment maker's stock has traded between $40.40 and $102.93 over the past year, currently positioned in the middle of that range.

This move appears to be standard portfolio management rather than any shift in company outlook. Axcelis reported strong Q3 results in November, with revenue of $213.6 million and earnings per share of $1.21, both exceeding expectations. The company's Customer Solutions & Innovations segment delivered record revenue, driven by improved utilization rates particularly in memory markets.

More significantly, Axcelis is advancing a transformational $4.4 billion all-stock merger with Veeco Instruments announced in October. The combination will create a diversified semiconductor equipment leader with an expanded $5 billion addressable market. Several analysts maintain a buy rating with an average price target near $97, reflecting confidence in both near-term execution and the strategic merger benefits expected when the deal closes in the second half of 2026.

Glossary

Open-market sale: A transaction where securities are sold on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of a company's stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled personally by an individual, not through intermediaries or entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through trusts, family members, or other entities, not held directly by the individual.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Aftermarket lifecycle services: Ongoing support for equipment after sale, such as maintenance, upgrades, spare parts, and training.

Ion implantation: A semiconductor manufacturing process that embeds ions into materials to alter their physical properties.

Capital equipment: Large, long-term assets used in production, such as machinery or manufacturing systems.

Implanters: Machines used to insert ions into semiconductor wafers during chip fabrication.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.