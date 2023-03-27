Markets
ACLS

Axcelis Appoints Russell Low As CEO

March 27, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS), a capital equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, said on Monday that it has appointed its Executive Vice President Russell J. Low as president and chief executive officer with effect from May 11.

Low will succeed current CEO Mary G. Puma, who will serve as Executive Chairperson, with effect from May 11, until the 2024 Annual Meeting. She will remain as Senior to the firm for a period beyond 2024.

The new CEO is currently Executive Vice President of the Global Customer Operations and Engineering segment of Axcelis. Earlier, Low held various management positions in the semiconductor equipment industry with Veeco, Applied Materials, and Varian Semiconductor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.