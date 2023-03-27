Axcelis Appoints Russell Low As CEO

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS), a capital equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry, said on Monday that it has appointed its Executive Vice President Russell J. Low as president and chief executive officer with effect from May 11.

Low will succeed current CEO Mary G. Puma, who will serve as Executive Chairperson, with effect from May 11, until the 2024 Annual Meeting. She will remain as Senior to the firm for a period beyond 2024.

The new CEO is currently Executive Vice President of the Global Customer Operations and Engineering segment of Axcelis. Earlier, Low held various management positions in the semiconductor equipment industry with Veeco, Applied Materials, and Varian Semiconductor.

