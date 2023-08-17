Axcelis (ACLS) Surges 109% YTD: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Axcelis Technologies ACLS is witnessing strong momentum, with shares having soared 108.6% year to date compared with 35% and 17% growth of the sub-industry and S&P Composite, respectively. The company is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

Catalysts Behind Price Surge

Axcelis’ performance is being driven by robust customer demand for the company’s Purion suite of products, especially in the silicon-carbide power market. In the second quarter of 2023, ACLS reported revenues of $274 million, up 23.9% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The transition to electric vehicles is driving the silicon-carbide power device market. This, in turn, is boosting demand for Purion products, especially PurionH200 silicon carbide, Purion XE silicon carbide systems and Purion M silicon carbide tool.

The power device market segment represented 39% of the company’s shipped systems revenues in 2022. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global power electronics market is expected to be valued at $153.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This augurs well for Axcelis.

Driven by solid growth of Purion Power Series product line, the company now anticipates revenues for 2023 to be greater than $1.1 billion, up nearly 20% year over year. For the third quarter, Axcelis expects revenues of $280 million.

However, ACLS’ performance is likely to be affected due to volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness. Increasing expenses toward research and development, and infrastructure are likely to be headwinds.

A Look at Estimates

ACLS’ earnings per share are indicated to increase 28% and 15% on a year-over-year basis to $6.99 and $8.04 in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Revenues for 2023 and 2024 are projected to rise 19.7% and 11.1% to $1.1 billion and $1.22 billion, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has risen 7.2% and 8%, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Salesforce CRM and Pegasystems PEGA. Badger Meter sports a Zack Rank #1 while each of Salesforce and Pegasystems carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has gained 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86 per share. BMI’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 60% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.44 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.3%.



CRM’s earnings surpassed estimates in the last four quarters, the average beat being 15.5%. Shares of CRM have grown 10.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings has improved 6.6% in the past 60 days to $1.46 per share. PEGA’s earnings has an average surprise of 166.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have jumped 16.1% in the past year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.