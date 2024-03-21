Axcelis (ACLS) Ships Purion Implanters to Chinese Chipmakers

Axcelis Technologies ACLS announced today that it has shipped multiple units of its Purion M SiC medium current implanter to numerous top power device chipmakers in China. These systems were sent out in the first quarter.

The Purion M SiC medium current implanter will be used in the production of 150mm silicon carbide power devices for automotive, industrial, energy and other high-power applications. The Purion M SiC Power Series platform's adaptable architecture and high-temperature capability allow it to boost yield, increase capacity and tackle technical challenges specific to power devices.

The tool sets the foundation for future introductions of the Purion H200 SiC and Purion XE SiC. This will enable higher fab productivity, minimize cost of ownership and increase the production of more advanced silicon carbide power devices.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

The system aims to tap the growing silicon carbide power device market. Per a report from Markets and Markets, the silicon carbide market is expected to reach $17.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 32.6% from 2024 to 2027. The industry is likely to benefit from increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy, as mentioned in the report.

The transition to electric vehicles is driving the silicon carbide power device market. This, in turn, is boosting demand for Purion products, especially PurionH200 silicon carbide, Purion XE silicon carbide systems and Purion M silicon carbide tool.

In December, the company announced that it has shipped Purion XE high energy and Purion H high current implanters to various fabs in Korea and China for the manufacturing of DRAM memory devices. The shipment also included a follow-on consignment to an existing customer in Korea.

However, ACLS’ performance is likely to be affected due to volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness. Increasing expenses toward research and development and infrastructure are likely to act as headwinds.

ACLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Axcelis’ shares have lost 14% in the past year against the sub-industry's 26.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Woodward WWD and Perion Network PERI. Both Synopsys and Perion Network sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Woodward carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.1% in the past 60 days to $13.56. SNPS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Synopsys’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have risen 50.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.2%. Shares of WWD have risen 51.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.6% in the past 60 days to $3.34. PERI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22%.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.9%. Shares of PERI have lost 39.1% in the past year.

