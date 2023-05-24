Axcelis (ACLS) Ships Purion H200 Implanters to Chipmakers

Axcelis Technologies ACLS has shipped multiple Purion H200 SiC Power Series ion implanter systems to prominent power device chip manufacturers in Europe and Asia. These shipments include evaluation and revenue systems, which will be utilized in the large-scale production of power devices specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) in the automotive industry, added the company.

The company’s advanced Purion Power Series ion implanters are aiding Axcelis to gain a share in the power device manufacturing space. The company further added that these implanters are supporting their customers' fabrication capacity expansion.

In April, the company announced that it completed the 500th shipment of its Purion ion implanter system to a prominent semiconductor device maker based in North America.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Axcelis’ flagship product, the Purion ion implanter, is designed to address the high capital investment for processes requiring implants with higher energy and dosage. It allows chipmakers with the necessary capabilities to enhance their fabrication productivity and power device performance.

The transition to EVs drives the silicon carbide power device market and, in turn, boosts demand for the Purion suite of products. Driven by the solid growth of the Purion Power Series product line, the power device market segment represented 39% of the company’s shipped systems revenues in 2022. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global power electronics market is expected to be valued at $153.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company reported revenues of $254 million, up 24.8% year over year. The top-line performance was driven by continued strength in the Purion product family. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share compared with $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

At present, ACLS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 154% compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 3.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

