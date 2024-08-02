Axcelis' (ACLS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Axcelis Technologies ACLS reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 16.7% year over year.



The quarter’s revenues totaled $256.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Strong conversion of valuation units and solid demand for ion implantation systems, especially in the silicon carbide space, fueled by the expansion of electric and hybrid vehicles, aided the top line. Additionally, demand for image sensors was strong in China.



However, total revenues declined 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Total product revenues (contributed 95.7% to total revenues) in the reported quarter amounted to $245.4 million, down 7.6% year over year. Total service revenues (4.3%) were $11.1 million, up 34.2%.



System revenues were $198.6 million in the reported quarter. Of second-quarter 2024 shipped system revenues, 98% came from mature process technology. The aggregate power device segment accounted for 63% of the quarter’s shipped system revenues.



Customer Solutions & Innovation (CS&I) revenues amounted to $57.9 million in the quarter under discussion. CS&I unit includes contracts, time & material, repairs, spares & consumables, upgrades and used tools.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.8% compared with 43.7% a year ago.

Operating profit totaled $52.8 million, down 17.1%. Total operating expenses for the period were $59.6 million, up 6.4% year over year.



Balance Sheet



As of Jun 30, 2024, ACLS had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $548.3 million compared with $530.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

Other long-term liabilities as of Jun 30, 2024, were $40.7 million compared with $41.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Outlook



For the third quarter of 2024, ACLS estimates revenues of approximately $255 million and earnings per share of $1.43. Gross margin is projected to be 43.5%, while operating expenses are anticipated to be $60 million.



