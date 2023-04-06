Axcelis (ACLS) Purion Solution Continues to Gain Traction

Axcelis Technologies ACLS recently announced that it completed the 500th shipment of its Purion ion implanter system to a prominent semiconductor device maker based in North America.

Axcelis further added that the increasing Purion installed base will provide strong growth opportunity for the company’s Customer Solutions & Innovation aftermarket business.

Axcelis’ flagship product Purion ion implanter is designed to overcome challenges of fab processes at 10 nanometer or less. Purion provides customers with highest standards of purity, precision and productivity at the lowest cost of ownership, highlighted Axcelis.

The company’s advanced Purion Product Extensions are aiding Axcelis to gain share in the sensor and power device manufacturing space. With these product extensions in its portfolio, Axcelis boasts implant products for both the silicon IGBT and silicon carbide power device market segments.

The transition to electric vehicles is driving the silicon carbide power device market and in turn boosting demand for Purion suite of products. Driven by solid growth of the Purion Power Series product line, the power device market segment represented 39% of the company’s shipped systems revenues in 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, Axcelis expects revenues of $240 million while gross margin is expected to be nearly 41.5%. Operating profit is expected to be $48 million while earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be $1.25. For the full year, Axcelis anticipates revenues to be more than $1 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $266.1 million, up 29.3% year over year. The top-line performance was driven by continued strength in Purion product family. The company reported earnings of $1.71 per share compared with $1.05 in the prior-year quarter.

At present, ACLS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 105.5% against the sub-industry’s decline of 16.7% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.85 per share, rising 10.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 22.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 56.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 66.7% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 38.2% in the past year.

