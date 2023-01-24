Axcelis (ACLS) Purion Solution Continues to Gain Traction

Axcelis Technologies, Inc ACLS recently announced multiple new penetrations and follow-on shipments of the Purion Power Series ion implanter systems to silicon carbide chipmakers located across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Shipments include Purion XE high energy, Purion H200 high current and the Purion M medium current implanters solutions. These solutions will be used by chipmakers in high volume production of power devices for automotive industry EV applications.

In December 2022, Axcelis announced multiple shipments of the Purion Dragon high current implanter. These shipments also included a follow-on order and a new customer evaluation to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia to aid in advanced memory and logic device development and fabrication.

Axcelis further noted that the transition to electric vehicles is driving the silicon carbide power device market and in turn boosting demand for Purion suite of products. The company expects power device market to represent 35-40% of its system shipments in 2022 and further grow in 2023.

ACLS is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 8. The company recently increased its revenue guidance for fourth-quarter 2022 driven by strong demand trends.

The company also added that strong execution by Axcelis team led to higher system shipments and aftermarket revenues. Also, favorable forex movements acted as a tailwind. Continued demand for Purion suite of products is likely to cushion top-line growth in 2023, noted Axcelis.

ACLS now expects fourth-quarter revenues to exceed $250 million compared with the earlier guided range of $232-$240 million. The company expects to deliver full-year 2022 revenues above $900 million. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter and full-year revenues are pegged at $251.3 million and $905.3 million, respectively.

The company now expects fourth-quarter earnings to exceed $1.45 per share compared with the earlier guided range of $1-$1.10 per share. The company anticipates full-year 2022 earnings to be above $5.00 per share. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter and full-year earnings per share are pegged at $1.46 and $5.21, respectively.

At present, ACLS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have surged 80.5% against the sub-industry's decline of 20.9% in the past year.



