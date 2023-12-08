Axcelis (ACLS) Purion Shipments Continue to Gain Traction

Axcelis Technologies, Inc ACLS recently announced that it shipped Purion XE high energy and Purion H high current implanters to various fabs in Korea and China for manufacturing of DRAM memory devices. The shipments also included a follow-on shipment to an existing customer in Korea.

With these new shipments, the company has expanded its presence in China. All the systems are shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Prior to this, the company shipped Purion EXE SiC Power Series 200mm high energy implanter to a Japan-based SiC power device chipmaker in October 2023. ACLS also transported Purion Dragon high current implanter to a leading Europe-based research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies in the third quarter of 2023.

Axcelis is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors.

The top-line performance is being driven by robust customer demand for Purion suite of products, especially in the silicon-carbide power market. The silicon-carbide power device market is being driven by transition electric vehicles. This, in turn, is boosting demand for Purion products, especially PurionH200 silicon carbide, Purion XE silicon carbide systems and Purion M silicon carbide tool.

ACLS expects more than 60% of its shipped system revenues from power markets in 2023. It expects nearly 35% of total system revenues to be generated from silicon carbide applications in 2023. The power device market segment represented 39% of the company’s shipped system revenues in 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, ACLS reported revenues of $292.3 million, up 6.7% year over year.

Driven by solid growth of Purion Power Series product line, management continues to anticipate revenues for 2023 to be greater than $1.1 billion, suggesting nearly 20% uptick year over year. For the fourth quarter, Axcelis expects revenues of $295 million. By 2025, the company projects revenues of $1.3 billion.

The company continues to invest in employees and infrastructure to achieve its $1.3 billion revenue target in 2025. As part of this strategy, it recently set up a new logistics center in Beverly, MA, to boost logistics and warehouse operations. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide flexibility for the company's manufacturing operations, expand customer base and drive growth in the long haul.

ACLS’ performance is likely to be affected due to volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness. Increasing expenses toward research and development, and infrastructure are likely to be headwinds.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Axcelis is witnessing strong momentum, with shares having soared 54.5% year to date compared with 28.2% and 19.1% growth of the sub-industry and S&P Composite, respectively.

