Axcelis' (ACLS) Purion Implanters Continue to Gain Traction

Axcelis Technologies ACLS has shipped multiple Purion Power Series ion implanter systems to prominent silicon carbide (SiC) power device chip manufacturers globally in the second quarter of 2023.

The shipments included a Purion H200 SiC evaluation system, Purion H200 high current, Purion EXE high energy, Purion XE high energy and Purion M medium current implanters. Most of the systems were shipped from the company’s Asia Operations Center in South Korea.

ACLS’ advanced Purion Power Series ion implanters are aiding Axcelis to gain a share in the power-device-manufacturing space. Purion ion implanter is designed to address high capital investments for processes requiring implants with higher energy and dosage. It provides chipmakers with necessary capabilities to enhance their fabrication productivity and power device performance.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

The transition to EVs drives silicon carbide power device market which, in turn, boosts demand for Purion suite of products. On the back of solid growth of Purion Power Series product line, the power device market segment represented 39% of the company’s shipped systems revenues in 2022.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global power electronics market is expected to be valued at $153.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This augurs well for Axcelis. Management expects the power device segment to contribute more than 55% of its system revenues in 2023.

Axcelis is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company’s top line performance is being driven by robust customer demand for Purion suite of products.

ACLS’s 2023 revenues are projected to rise 12.5% to $1.04 billion. For 2024, revenues are anticipated to improve 10% to $1.14 billion. ACLS’ earnings per share are expected to increase 18.5% and 14.9% on a year-over-year basis to $6.47 and $7.44 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

However, ACLS’ performance is likely to be affected due to volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness. Increasing expenses toward research and development, and infrastructure are likely to be headwinds.

At present, ACLS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has surged 223.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 27.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Watts Water Technologies WTS and Blackbaud BLKB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings has increased 2% in the past 60 days to $3.59 per share. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 13.5%. Shares of WWD have risen 33.3% in the past year.

The consensus mark for Watts Water’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, up 1.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 8%.

Watts Water’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%. Shares of WTS have increased 46.4% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, up 1.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 21.9%.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average beat being 10.4%. Shares of BLKB have improved 33.2% in the past year.

