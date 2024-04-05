Axcelis (ACLS) Announces Purion Implanter Shipments to Japan

Axcelis Technologies, Inc ACLS recently announced that it shipped Purion EXE SiC high energy implanter and Purion H200 SiC medium energy implanter evaluation closure to Japan-based power device chipmakers.

These solutions will be utilized for 150mm and 200mm production of silicon-carbide power devices for a wide range of applications across various sectors like automotive, industrial and energy.

Axcelis is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. Robust customer demand for Purion suite of products, especially in the silicon-carbide power market, is driving the company’s top line.

Purion suite of ion implanters is designed to address the challenges of fab processes at 10nm or less. All Purion ion implanters have a common, high-performance platform embedded with three beamline technologies to meet the requirements of High Current, Medium Current and High Energy applications. The platform is capable of delivering throughput of up to 500 WPH, noted ACLS.

Management also remains focused on expanding its market share. Apart from the shipments to device makers in Japan, it also shipped numerous shipments of Purion M SiC medium current implanter to China-based power device chipmakers a few days back.

Prior to the current shipments, ACLS had shipped Purion H SiC Power Series and Purion M SiC Power Series ion implanter systems to power device chipmakers in Asia and Europe. Also, it had shipped Purion XE high energy and Purion H high current implanters to various fabs in Korea and China for manufacturing of DRAM memory devices in December 2023. The shipments also included a follow-on shipment to an existing customer in Korea.

ACLS expects momentum in the power segment to help it achieve the targeted $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025. For 2024, revenues are expected to be similar to 2023 levels with higher revenues expected in the second half.

In 2023, the company reported revenues of $1.13 billion, up 23% year over year driven by strong adoption of Purion products. System revenues increased 28% year over year to $883.6 million in 2023. China continues to be a key market, with a contribution of 46% to total system revenues in 2023.

However, softness in the general mature and memory markets remains concerning. Amid volatile macroeconomic backdrop, increasing expenses toward research and development, and infrastructure are likely to be additional headwinds.

ACLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 16.7% in the past year against 38.5% growth of the sub-industry.



