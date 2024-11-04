News & Insights

AXCAP Ventures Upsizes Private Placement to $15 Million

November 04, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Netcoins Holdings Inc (TSE:AXCP) has released an update.

AXCAP Ventures Inc. has announced an increase in its private placement offering from $10 million to $15 million due to high investor demand. The offering involves the issuance of 75 million special warrants, which will automatically convert into common shares and warrants, following specific conditions. The proceeds will be used for investments in mineral exploration and other corporate initiatives.

