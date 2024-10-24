Axcap Ventures Inc. Announces Share Split

Netcoins Holdings Inc (TSE:AXCP) has released an update.

Axcap Ventures Inc. has announced a 1-for-2.4 share split, significantly increasing the number of its outstanding shares from approximately 78.7 million to 189 million. This move aims to make the company’s shares more accessible to investors, reflecting its commitment to maximizing shareholder returns.

