Axalta Unveils Alesta BE+ Industrial Powder Coating in Mexico

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA recently launched its new collection of industrial powder coatings in Mexico, Alesta BE+.



The company’s latest industrial product increases productivity, while lowering production costs for customers. Also, the company stated that Alesta BE+ does not generate emissions of volatile organic compounds.



Moreover, the product offers superior corrosion protection on metal providing long-term benefits to end-users. Axalta is committed to minimize its environmental impact globally. Alesta BE+ products are produced without employing heavy metals. It uses a Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) free technology.



Axalta’s shares have declined 4% in the past year compared with 38.9% rise of the industry.





In first-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company stated that the most severe demand impacts to its business due to coronavirus are likely to occur in April and May. It expects net sales for April and May to decline around 50% on a year-over-year basis.



The company is actively pursuing reduction in fixed costs to offset the impact of volume declines. It is also focused on cash generation for offsetting any decremental impacts stemming from lower volumes. Axalta expects to deliver more than $225 million in cash flow from cost-saving measures undertaken by the company.



