Axalta Coating Systems to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Axalta Coating Systems will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 30 and host a conference call with executives.

Axalta Coating Systems will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30 at 6 a.m. ET, with the details available on its Investor Relations site. The company will also hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET the same day, featuring CEO Chris Villavarayan and CFO Carl Anderson, who will discuss the financial performance. A live webcast of the call will be accessible, and a replay will be available until July 30, 2026. For those unable to join, a separate call replay will be available through August 6, 2025. Axalta, a leader in the coatings industry for over 150 years, offers sustainable and innovative coating solutions across various applications worldwide.

$AXTA Insider Trading Activity

$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869

$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Axalta Coating Systems issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Axalta Coating Sys issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/05/2025

$AXTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXTA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AXTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Sison from Axalta Coating Systems set a target price of $39.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Michael Leithead from Axalta Coating Sys set a target price of $45.0 on 02/05/2025

