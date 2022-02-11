Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) shareholders have earned a 3.6% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 11% over that time, given the rising market.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Axalta Coating Systems achieved compound earnings per share growth of 10% per year. The average annual share price increase of 4% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AXTA Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We know that Axalta Coating Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Axalta Coating Systems will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Axalta Coating Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.8% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Axalta Coating Systems .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

