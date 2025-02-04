Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $137.00 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $73.00 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $131.00 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $1.311 billion from $1.297 billion last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.00 Mln. vs. $73.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.311 Bln vs. $1.297 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54

FY25 Revenue Outlook $5.350 Bln -$5.400 Bln

FY25 EPS Outlook $2.50 - $2.60

