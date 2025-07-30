Markets
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Announces Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

July 30, 2025 — 06:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $109 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $139 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.31 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 - $0.67 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.20 - $5.27 Bln

