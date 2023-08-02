Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.84, changing hands as low as $28.50 per share. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXTA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.66 per share, with $33.6799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.