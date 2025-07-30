Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales- Performance Coatings- Total : $836 million compared to the $872.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $836 million compared to the $872.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total : $469 million compared to the $463.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $469 million compared to the $463.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle : $107 million compared to the $100.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.

: $107 million compared to the $100.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial : $322 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $327.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

: $322 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $327.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%. Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle : $362 million versus $363.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $362 million versus $363.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish : $514 million versus $544.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.

: $514 million versus $544.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change. Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings : $92 million versus $74.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $92 million versus $74.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings: $200 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.59 million.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

