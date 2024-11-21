Is Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axalta Coating Systems is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 235 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axalta Coating Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTA's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AXTA has returned about 14.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -3.2%. This means that Axalta Coating Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.6%.

The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axalta Coating Systems is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.2% so far this year, meaning that AXTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vox Royalty Corp. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 60-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved -15% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Axalta Coating Systems and Vox Royalty Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

