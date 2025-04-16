Axalta Coating Systems' Axalta NextJet™ Recognized as 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch

Axalta's NextJet™ digital paint technology recognized as a PACE Pilot Innovation for its sustainability and efficiency in automotive applications.

Axalta Coating Systems announced that its innovative digital paint technology, Axalta NextJet™, received the 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch award, which recognizes promising pre-commercial innovations in the automotive sector. Launched in 2023, Axalta NextJet™ offers sustainable paint solutions that enhance design flexibility, eliminate the need for masking, and can significantly reduce labor, energy consumption, and waste, potentially leading to a 30% decrease in CO2 emissions and substantial cost savings for manufacturers. Axalta's executives expressed pride in this recognition, highlighting the collaborative efforts that have strengthened their technology's impact on productivity and sustainability in the automotive industry. The PACE Pilot program aims to spotlight emerging innovations capable of transforming the automotive landscape, and Axalta earned this accolade after a thorough evaluation process.

Potential Positives

Axalta NextJet™ has been recognized as a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch, highlighting its significance in the automotive industry and enhancing the company's credibility as an innovator.

The technology offers potential benefits including a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and cost savings for vehicle manufacturers, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Axalta's collaboration with inkjet and robotics manufacturing leaders in developing NextJet™ showcases the company's commitment to innovation and partnership, which may strengthen its market position.

The recognition signals potential for long-term impact in the automotive industry, which can attract further interest from OEM customers seeking productivity and sustainable solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that Axalta NextJet™ is still in the pre-commercial phase, suggesting potential risks or uncertainties regarding its market viability and adoption.

The reliance on partnerships with inkjet and robotics manufacturing leaders may indicate limitations in Axalta's own capabilities to fully develop or market the technology independently.

Despite the recognition, the wording could imply that Axalta needs to advance the technology further before it can address widespread productivity and sustainability challenges, signaling that the technology may not be fully mature yet.

FAQ

What is Axalta NextJet™?

Axalta NextJet™ is a sustainable digital paint technology that enables precise paint placement and design flexibility for vehicles.

Why was Axalta NextJet™ recognized?

It was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch for its potential in advancing automotive sustainability and productivity.

How does Axalta NextJet™ improve efficiency?

The technology eliminates masking, reduces labor and waste, and increases productivity, contributing to significant cost savings for manufacturers.

What are the environmental benefits of Axalta NextJet™?

Axalta NextJet™ can help achieve a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions within the automotive industry.

Who is involved in the development of Axalta NextJet™?

The development involves collaboration between Axalta and inkjet and robotics manufacturing leaders to enhance productivity and sustainability.

$AXTA Insider Trading Activity

$AXTA insiders have traded $AXTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY D. WEAVER (President, Global Refinish) sold 10,457 shares for an estimated $392,869

$AXTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $AXTA stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXTA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

$AXTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AXTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $47.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $47.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 10/30/2024

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that the digital paint technology Axalta NextJet™ was named a 2025



Automotive News



PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch. The recognition honors pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.









Axalta NextJet™





is a next-generation, sustainable digital paint technology for the automotive industry. This advancement allows for precise paint placement and enables design flexibility for tutone and graphics on vehicles. Axalta NextJet™ also eliminates masking and can reduce labor, energy and waste while increasing productivity and efficiency rates. This can help to contribute to a 30% reduction in CO



2



emissions and significant cost savings for vehicle manufacturers.





“Since we launched Axalta NextJet™ in 2023, our global team has demonstrated the power of collaboration in action, pairing our cutting-edge digital paint technology with inkjet and robotics manufacturing leaders,” said Hadi Awada, President Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “I’m excited to see how we continue to advance Axalta NextJet™ through





our partnerships





to drive greater productivity and sustainability for our customers.”





Added Dr. Robert Roop, Chief Technology Officer, Axalta, “It is an honor to be recognized by the automotive industry signaling the importance of capturing innovations earlier in the development cycle that have the most potential for long-term impact. We’re proud to help our trusted OEM customers solve not only productivity challenges but also curate sustainable design.”





The 5



th



annual PACE Pilot program was presented by



Automotive News



and presented at a gala ceremony on April 15. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The



Automotive News



PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.





Axalta earned an



Automotive News



PACE Pilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session. For full details on the



Automotive News



PACE program, visit





www.autonews.com/awards/pace







.









About Axalta







Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit







axalta.com







and follow us on







Facebook







,







LinkedIn







,







Instagram







and







@axalta







on X.







