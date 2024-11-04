Axalta Coating price target raised to $50 from $44 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $50 from $44 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted a “much better quarter than anticipated,” the analyst tells investors. The firm believes share gains across all product lines should set the company up well if the macro environment improves.

