Axalta Coating price target raised to $48 from $46 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $48 from $46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Despite a difficult macro backdrop, the firm’s recent talks with Axalta management confirmed that the company is poised for top-line growth acceleration, incremental margin lift, and increased free cash flow, driving a significantly improved balance sheet that facilitates buybacks and focused bolt-on M&A, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
