Axalta Coating price target raised to $45 from $44 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $45 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the Q3 update as a major step in raising the confidence level in management’s strategy and execution.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AXTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.