Axalta Coating price target raised to $45 from $44 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $45 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the Q3 update as a major step in raising the confidence level in management’s strategy and execution.
