Axalta Coating price target raised to $45 from $44 at KeyBanc

October 31, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $45 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the Q3 update as a major step in raising the confidence level in management’s strategy and execution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

