Axalta Coating price target raised to $44 from $42 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $44 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s reported a beat-and-raise Q3 on above-industry earnings growth, which continues to support the bull thesis of a “New Axalta,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

