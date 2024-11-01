Axalta Coating price target raised to $44 from $42 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $44 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s reported a beat-and-raise Q3 on above-industry earnings growth, which continues to support the bull thesis of a “New Axalta,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AXTA:
- Axalta Coating price target raised to $43 from $42 at Mizuho
- Axalta Coating price target raised to $45 from $44 at KeyBanc
- Axalta Coating Systems Reports Record Q3 2024 Results
- Axalta Coating reports Q3 adjusted EPS 59c, consensus 51c
- Axalta Coating sees FY24 adjusted EPS $2.15, consensus $2.06
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.