Axalta Coating price target raised to $43 from $42 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst John Roberts raised the firm’s price target on Axalta Coating (AXTA) to $43 from $42 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the earnings report. Axalta appears to be gaining share to offset weak overall industry volume trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

