Axalta Coating Appoints Chris Villavarayan As CEO

November 16, 2022 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), a coatings company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Chris Villavarayan as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1, 2023.

Villavarayan will succeed Rakesh Sachdev, who was appointed on interim after Robert Bryant stepped down as CEO on August 31.

Villavarayan has over 20 years of diverse corporate experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of Meritor, Inc.

