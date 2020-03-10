Axalta (AXTA) to Exhibit Industrial Liquid & Powder Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA announced that it will exhibit its innovative industrial liquid, and powder coatings and services at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 is the largest construction trade show in North America. Notably, it will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center between Mar 10 and Mar 14.

Axalta will demonstrate its broad range of products for the Agriculture and Construction Equipment (“ACE”) industries such as dip, spray, electrocoat and powder coatings. Moreover, it will also highlight its innovative technologies such as color matching tools, application technologies and business management systems available to customers. This might lead to enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Product lines such as Tufcote offer corrosion protection, flexibility, excellent weathering and retention of colors. Notably, AquaEC products from Axalta deliver lead-free and tin-free options, low volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutants-free systems. It also offers advantages such as weather durability and low-temperature bake capability. Eco-friendly Alesta Powder Coatings from the company provide excellent coverage, with high temperature resistance, anti-graffiti and virtually no volatile organic compound or toxic waste.

Per management, its innovative liquid and powder coatings are utilized on a broad range of industrial products from tractors to toolkits and all in between.

Axalta’s shares have moved down 20.3% over a year, underperforming the 6.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call, Axalta stated that its major goals for 2020 include new business wins in key markets, the execution to ongoing margin recovery, and optimization of its financial returns through disciplined capital allocation and strong free cash flow generation. It also expects mixed demand across its end-markets in 2020.

Axalta expects adjusted earnings of $1.85 -$2.00 per share for 2020. Net sales growth —excluding currency, and mergers and acquisitions —is forecast to be 1-2% for the year. The company also expects free cash flow of $450-$490 million for 2020.

