Axalta (AXTA) Launches Rival DTM Topcoat RV901 and RV902

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA recently announced the launch of Rival direct-to-metal (DTM) Topcoat RV901 and RV902 value-oriented coating products.

Notably, these additions to the rival portfolio expands Axalta's commercial transportation offering, providing an easy-to-use, one-step topcoat geared to offer excellent adhesion and flexibility in non-corrosive to mildly corrosive environments.

Per management, RV901 and RV902 topcoats helps save time and money for the customers as it eliminates the primer process in certain forms of applications. Moreover, there is no need for additional inventory while using these products. Additionally, the utilization of common activators along with the topcoat's one-step application process lowers total job costs.

Rival RV901 and RV902 DTM are designed to distribute high-gloss, durable finish with outstanding gloss retention. Notably, these products are available at all authorized distributors and come in RV901 black and RV902 white factory packaged colors.

Axalta’s shares have declined 2.8% in the past year against 45.9% rise of the industry.

In first-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company stated that the most severe demand impacts to its business due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to occur in April and May. It expects net sales for April and May to decline around 50% on a year-over-year basis.

The company is actively pursuing reduction in fixed costs to offset the impact of volume declines. It is also focused on cash generation for offsetting any impacts stemming from lower volumes. Axalta expects to deliver more than $225 million in cash flow from cost-saving measures undertaken by the company.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked companies in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD.



Agnico Eagle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a projected earnings growth rate of 74.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 26.9% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Franco-Nevada has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 67.6% in the past year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Barrick has a projected earnings growth rate of 64.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 73% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



