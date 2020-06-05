Axalta (AXTA) Announces Pricing of Notes Offering Due 2027

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA recently announced the pricing of senior notes offering by its two indirect fully-owned subsidiaries, Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding B B.V. and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC.



The issuers priced their offering of $500 million in total principal amount of 4.75% senior notes due 2027. The company stated that the notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act for outside the United States. The offering is expected to close on Jun 15, which is subject to customary conditions.



The notes are expected to be fully guaranteed by Axalta and each of its existing restricted subsidiaries, which are subject to certain exceptions. The net proceeds of this offering are expected to be used by the issuers for general corporate purposes as well as to pay associated transaction costs and expenses.



Axalta’s shares have declined 3.9% in the past year against 42.7% rise of the industry.





In first-quarter 2020 earnings call, the company stated that the most severe demand impacts to its business due to coronavirus are likely to occur in April and May. It expects net sales for April and May to decline around 50% on a year-over-year basis.



The company is actively pursuing reduction in fixed costs to offset the impact of volume declines. It is also focused on cash generation for offsetting any decremental impacts stemming from lower volumes. Axalta expects to deliver more than $225 million in cash flow from cost-saving measures undertaken by the company.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.