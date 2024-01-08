AXAHY vs. ZURVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Multi line stocks have likely encountered both Axa Sa (AXAHY) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both Axa Sa and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

AXAHY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.62, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 12.80. We also note that AXAHY has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36.

Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 3.06.

These metrics, and several others, help AXAHY earn a Value grade of A, while ZURVY has been given a Value grade of C.

Both AXAHY and ZURVY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that AXAHY is the superior value option right now.

