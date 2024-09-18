AXAHY vs. OSCR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Axa Sa (AXAHY) or Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Axa Sa has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Oscar Health, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AXAHY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AXAHY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.43, while OSCR has a forward P/E of 1,644.75. We also note that AXAHY has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 43.44.

Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OSCR has a P/B of 4.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, AXAHY holds a Value grade of B, while OSCR has a Value grade of C.

AXAHY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than OSCR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that AXAHY is the superior option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.