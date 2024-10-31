News & Insights

Axactor Reports Cash EBITDA Growth Amid Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Axactor SE (GB:0QIG) has released an update.

Axactor ASA reported a 6% increase in Cash EBITDA for Q3 2024, despite challenges such as inflationary pressures. The company experienced a decline in total income and EBITDA, but adjusted for its exit from 3PC in Finland and Sweden, total income saw a year-over-year increase of 6%. Axactor’s CEO praised the contributions of employees in maintaining strong service delivery and financial performance.

